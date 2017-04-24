Boulder building permits, April 24, 2017
BoulderBuilding construction permits over $10,000 in value that were approved in Boulder between Apr. 10, 2017 to Apr. 16, 2017. Listed below are: the case number; address; total project valuation; owner name; contractor ; and description.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|15 hr
|KCinNYC
|26
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|19 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Chicago
|18
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Wed
|robert
|3
|'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey': Everything We L...
|Wed
|Yeti
|1
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Apr 19
|RTIC
|15
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC