Boulder boosts climate commitment with $300 'micro-grants'

With the White House threatening big cuts to climate science funding, perhaps society is at a point at which any shred of financial support toward clean energy and a healthy planet - no matter how humble - may be important. In that spirit, Boulder has announced the awarding of 10 $300 "micro-grants" funded from the city's Climate Commitment budget to support projects that support one of three themes.

