Boulder-based natural grocer Lucky's Market to open at 38th and Tennyson in Wheat Ridge
Boulder-based natural foods grocer Lucky's Market plans to open a store next year in Wheat Ridge - its fourth Colorado location - breathing life into a long-vacant 15-acre car lot. The grocer is the first business to sign a contract with the redevelopment project The Corners at Wheat Ridge, which aims to open spring of 2018 on the corner of Wadsworth Boulevard and 38th Avenue, according to a statement from the grocer.
Read more at Denver Post.
