Boulder attempts to clarify which developments deserve height-limit exemptions
A workman uses a tape measurer Wednesday as he works on the outside of the 330,000-square-foot Google Boulder campus. When the City Council passed the 2015 building height moratorium , it did so under a general agreement that Boulder should work to better define the circumstances under which future developments present enough "community benefit" to merit height-limit exemptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet murder case goes full circle
|Wed
|Joni Schuyler
|3
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|Tue
|robert
|9
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|Apr 11
|steroid slamming
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Apr 8
|mekus lasgidy
|717
|Louisville Music Thread
|Apr 5
|Musikologist
|1
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 4
|B as in B S as in S
|42
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC