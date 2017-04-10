Boulder attempts to clarify which dev...

Boulder attempts to clarify which developments deserve height-limit exemptions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

A workman uses a tape measurer Wednesday as he works on the outside of the 330,000-square-foot Google Boulder campus. When the City Council passed the 2015 building height moratorium , it did so under a general agreement that Boulder should work to better define the circumstances under which future developments present enough "community benefit" to merit height-limit exemptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet murder case goes full circle Wed Joni Schuyler 3
News Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So... Tue robert 9
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! Apr 11 steroid slamming 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Apr 8 mekus lasgidy 717
Louisville Music Thread Apr 5 Musikologist 1
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Apr 4 B as in B S as in S 42
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,182 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC