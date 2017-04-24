Boulder adds port-a-potties, increases sweeps of Civic Area homeless camps
A bicyclist rides past a new port-a-potty along Boulder Creek on Friday. The city has placed four portable toilets in areas around the creek in a new attempt to cut down on human waste in areas frequented by the homeless.
