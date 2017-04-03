At the Market: Overwintered spinach is sweeter
In season now: In true homage to spring, we welcomed our Boulder County farmers and ranchers back to the street in Boulder and Longmont last Saturday . Expect at market this week arugula, beef, bread, carrots, cheese, cucumbers, eggs, goat meat, green tomatoes, kale, lamb, plant starts, pea shoots, pork, mizuna, shallots, spinach and spring onions.
