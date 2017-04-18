After vowing to continue litigation, Boulder sees electric utility case delayed 3 months
Two days after Boulder rejected a settlement with Xcel Energy and elected instead to press on in court with its municipalization case, the state regulators presiding over the case dealt the city a three-month setback. Amid concerns with the fact that Boulder recently made significant changes to its application to acquire certain Xcel assets in the interest of establishing a municipal electric utility, the Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday directed Boulder to file an amended application by May 10, ahead of an eight-day trial now set to begin July 26. The commission could have dismissed the application altogether, after Xcel and IBM both filed motions requesting a dismissal.
