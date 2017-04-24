9 things to do in Boulder County today, April 25, 2017
Judith Orloff will speak about and sign her new book, "The Empath's Survival Guide," tonight at the Boulder Book Store. "The Empath's Survival Guide" is for empaths and anyone who wants to nurture their empathy and develop coping skills in our high-stimulus world, while fully embracing their gifts of intuition, compassion, creativity, and spiritual connection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|25 min
|barrens
|97
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|1 hr
|barrens
|4
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|12 hr
|kauna
|32
|Burke Ramsey responds to conspiracy theories, a... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Bear
|14
|Break Emerging in JonBenet Ramsey Case? (Oct '10)
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|4
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|5
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|Apr 21
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|47
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC