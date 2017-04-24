7 things to do in Boulder County today, April 27, 2017

A real-life "Breaking Bad" for the psychedelic set, "The Sunshine Makers" reveals the fascinating, untold story of Nicholas Sand and Tim Scully, the unlikely duo at the heart of 1960s American drug counter-culture. United in a utopian mission to save the planet through the consciousness-raising power of LSD, these underground chemists manufactured a massive amount of acid, including the gold standard for quality LSD, 'Orange Sunshine,' all while staying one step ahead of the Feds, 4:30 p.m., Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $6-$11; 303-444-7328.

