100 marijuana plants at scene of trip...

100 marijuana plants at scene of triple homicide, Boulder sheriff says

15 hrs ago

Boulder County Sheriff's Department personnel on the scene of Divide View Drive as they investigate suspicious deaths in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15, 2017. Boulder County Sheriff's Office investigators announced on Thursday afternoon that they removed more than 100 marijuana plants from the Coal Creek Canyon home where three people were found dead earlier this month .

