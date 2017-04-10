10 things to do in Boulder County today, April 24, 2017

Swedish textile artist Anna Olsson often works around themes of social justice and environmental degradation, influenced by her meetings with people living in vulnerable situations. Her tapestries explore the situations of people deprived of liberty and raises complicated discussion about the voice of the convicted, whether justly or not, in the public, all day, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; free; 303-440-7826.

