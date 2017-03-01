Wildfires burning near Longmont
Mountain View Fire Rescue has gained the upper hand on two fires burning near Longmont that broke out earlier today. Assistant Chief Keith Long said firefighters "have a good handle" on a ditch fire burning near Oxford Road and U.S. 287, which started as a controlled field burn that got away from a farmer.
