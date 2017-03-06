West Boulder Senior Center hosting photojournalism exhibit through summer
Boulder's Human Services Department will host a photojournalism exhibit dubbed "Portraits of Ability: Stories of Independence and Inspiration" over the next few months. The exhibit - presented by Via Mobility Services in partnership with VSA Colorado at the West Boulder Senior Center, 909 Arapahoe Ave. - started last Wednesday and run through June 30. It is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. "Portraits of Ability" features 15 photo-portraits of people Via serves, taken by New York portrait artist Sophie Klafter, according to a city news release.
