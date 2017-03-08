Video installation by experimental filmmaker on display at CU Boulder
A video art installation by experimental filmmaker and artist Peggy Ahwesh will be displayed on the University of Colorado campus on Saturday and Sunday as part of the Brakhage Center Symposium. Kissing Point features two sets of videos that deal with the Israel and Palestine conflict, according to a news release.
