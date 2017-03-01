Uncertainty looms with height limits back on table in Boulder
Construction underway in November at The Commons on Junction Place in Boulder. The city is about to take up the issue of height restrictions on new construction, with a two-year moratorium limiting developers' height variance requests about to expire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|19 hr
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|90
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|159
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC