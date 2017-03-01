Uncertainty looms with height limits ...

Uncertainty looms with height limits back on table in Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Construction underway in November at The Commons on Junction Place in Boulder. The city is about to take up the issue of height restrictions on new construction, with a two-year moratorium limiting developers' height variance requests about to expire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 19 hr Bettyhinks 712
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Feb 26 Buck Foulder 11
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 90
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 DedRed 159
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,390 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC