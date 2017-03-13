Three new bomb threats hit JCCs
Antisemitism in the US is on the rise - what do US senators and Israeli ministers have to say about it? Save your seat Jewish community centers in three states were hit with bomb threats between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with at least two coming via email. All were deemed to be non-credible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|2 min
|Non-state Actor
|40
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|3 hr
|kauna
|84
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mar 13
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Mar 11
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC