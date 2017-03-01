The String Cheese Incident Performs 'A String Cheese Incident' Live Album In Boulder
Last night The String Cheese Incident held the first of two home state Winter Carnival Roots Revival Tour shows at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Colorado. For the second set, SCI presented a complete performance of their live album A String Cheese Incident which was recorded at the same venue 20 years ago.
