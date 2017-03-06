SysAdmin DevOps at PeakswarePeaksware - Boulder, CO, United States
Peaksware is seeking an experienced DevOps minded System Administrator in our Boulder, Colorado office to manage, monitor, improve, and automate our primarily AWS based infrastructure. You will work in an agile, open, collaborative and cross-departmental environment with Engineering, Product, Data, and IT Teams to continuously improve our infrastructure.
