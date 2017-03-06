SysAdmin DevOps at PeakswarePeaksware...

SysAdmin DevOps at PeakswarePeaksware - Boulder, CO, United States

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Engadget

Peaksware is seeking an experienced DevOps minded System Administrator in our Boulder, Colorado office to manage, monitor, improve, and automate our primarily AWS based infrastructure. You will work in an agile, open, collaborative and cross-departmental environment with Engineering, Product, Data, and IT Teams to continuously improve our infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mon ice epidemic 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 84
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 Guilljeg 139
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Boulder County was issued at March 08 at 12:43AM MST

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC