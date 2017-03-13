Surplus of Boulder Planning Board candidates interview for two key spots
Chalk it up to angst over the future of growth and development in Boulder, or perhaps to renewed interest in civics in the era of President Donald Trump, but citizens are suddenly rushing to join the city Planning Board. On Tuesday night, the City Council interviewed the 14 people vying for two open seats on the board.
