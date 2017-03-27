Sunshine fire west of Boulder officially extinguished
The Boulder Rural Protection Fire District and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday afternoon that the Sunshine Fire , which prompted hundreds of evacuations and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to contain, is officially extinguished. Firefighters ceased actively suppressing the fire on March 23, but several small fires flared up and brought out fire crews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|3 hr
|B as in B S as in S
|21
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Mar 29
|Texxy
|144
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Mar 28
|Texxy
|4
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Steve Eller
|3
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|Mar 27
|Texxy
|2
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|Mar 26
|Texxy
|82
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC