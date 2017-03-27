Sunshine fire west of Boulder officia...

Sunshine fire west of Boulder officially extinguished

Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder Rural Protection Fire District and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday afternoon that the Sunshine Fire , which prompted hundreds of evacuations and cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to contain, is officially extinguished. Firefighters ceased actively suppressing the fire on March 23, but several small fires flared up and brought out fire crews.

