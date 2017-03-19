Sunshine Fire west of Boulder forces more than 1,000 home evacuations; blaze estimated 30-50 acres
Evacuations in place for #SunshineFire - evac point is currently Boulder High. Please avoid Wonderland Lake - being used for water refill pic.twitter.com/jqVq50l0z8 More than 1,000 homes have been evacuated in the Sunshine Canyon area west of Boulder due to a wildfire that was first reported around 1:40 a.m. today, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
