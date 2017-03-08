Space talk to reveal Jupiter's interior

Dr. Fran Bagenal, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder, will present the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series Lecture "Revealing Jupiter's Interior: NASA's Juno Mission" at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. A planetary space physicist at CU's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Dr. Bagenal has been involved with NASA space missions for the past 15 years. She heads the plasma teams on the first two New Frontiers missions: the New Horizons mission to Pluto and Juno, a Jupiter polar orbiter launched in 2011.

