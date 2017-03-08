Space talk to reveal Jupiter's interior
Dr. Fran Bagenal, Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder, will present the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series Lecture "Revealing Jupiter's Interior: NASA's Juno Mission" at 7 p.m., Thursday, March 16, at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. A planetary space physicist at CU's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics, Dr. Bagenal has been involved with NASA space missions for the past 15 years. She heads the plasma teams on the first two New Frontiers missions: the New Horizons mission to Pluto and Juno, a Jupiter polar orbiter launched in 2011.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chaffee County Times.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|11 hr
|Derpiherp
|3
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|15 hr
|Latisha
|21
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|Fri
|Non-state Actor
|32
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Fri
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Fri
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC