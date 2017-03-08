Silent films soar with vintage music scores at Kiggins
The VSO Chamber Series returns to the Kiggins with musical accompaniment for the classic Oregon silent film "City Girl," a melodramatic love story filmed in Pendleton in 1929. 3 p.m. May 21. The way Rodney Sauer hammers musical scores together is not unlike the way Buster Keaton hammers a house together in the silent movie "One Week."
