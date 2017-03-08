Silent films soar with vintage music ...

Silent films soar with vintage music scores at Kiggins

The VSO Chamber Series returns to the Kiggins with musical accompaniment for the classic Oregon silent film "City Girl," a melodramatic love story filmed in Pendleton in 1929. 3 p.m. May 21. The way Rodney Sauer hammers musical scores together is not unlike the way Buster Keaton hammers a house together in the silent movie "One Week."

