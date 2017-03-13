Serious accident in Broomfield closes Colo. 7 near Sheridan
Broomfield police announced on Twitter that eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between Sheridan and Huron because of what police are calling a "serious accident" involving a Jeep and a van. Broomfield County Road 7 is also shut down north to West 169th Street.
