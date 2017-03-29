See you tonight at the Boulder Micro-...

See you tonight at the Boulder Micro-Meetup

A reminder that I'll be holding a micro-meetup at Boomtown on Broadway in Boulder, Colorado on today, March 29th, at 7pm. You'll have 2 minutes to pitch in front of two local judges and then 2 minutes of questions.

