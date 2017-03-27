See you on Wednesday in Boulder
A reminder that I'll be holding a micro-meetup at Boomtown on Broadway in Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday, March 29th at 7pm. Companies will have 2 minutes to pitch in front of two local judges and then 2 minutes of questions.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|3 hr
|Steve Eller
|3
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|3 hr
|Right44
|3
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|3 hr
|Texxy
|2
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|12 hr
|TruthToPower
|4
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|Sun
|Texxy
|82
|JonBenet Investigation (Nov '11)
|Sat
|Texxy
|1,660
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|Sat
|kauna
|125
