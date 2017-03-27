See you on Wednesday in Boulder

See you on Wednesday in Boulder

A reminder that I'll be holding a micro-meetup at Boomtown on Broadway in Boulder, Colorado on Wednesday, March 29th at 7pm. Companies will have 2 minutes to pitch in front of two local judges and then 2 minutes of questions.

