Sara Toole: Boulder's slippery slope
The city of Boulder is headed down a slippery slope known as "the end justifies the means." The end in this case is the creation of more affordable housing units in Boulder, even if it includes the taking of lands dedicated for public use as in the case of Twin Lakes and Palo Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mon
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|84
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|Guilljeg
|139
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC