Sara Toole: Boulder's slippery slope

Sara Toole: Boulder's slippery slope

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The city of Boulder is headed down a slippery slope known as "the end justifies the means." The end in this case is the creation of more affordable housing units in Boulder, even if it includes the taking of lands dedicated for public use as in the case of Twin Lakes and Palo Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mon ice epidemic 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Feb 26 spytheweb 15
The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note Feb 24 Boulder guy 5
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Feb 15 Steve Eller 84
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained Feb 12 Guilljeg 139
News Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12) Feb 8 Non-state Actor 142
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,386 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC