Rooftop installation headed to Lafayette's Arts Hub
ROAM, a 26-foot abstracted neon tumbleweed sculpture by Black Cube artist Jon Geiger will make its next move to Lafayette's Art Hub today along with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hub, 420 Courtney Way. Black Cube is a nonprofit contemporary art museum, founded by artist and philanthropist Laura Merage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|31 min
|Non-state Actor
|2
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|7 hr
|Non-state Actor
|32
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|22 hr
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|22 hr
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC