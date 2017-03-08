Review: Boulder-bred Peter Bussian's 'Passage to Afghanistan'

When I was growing up in the 1960s and '70s, the only time I heard anyone talk about Afghanistan was to describe someplace so far-flung that it might as well have been another planet, akin to Timbuktu or Outer Mongolia. My own fascination with Afghanistan awakened when I plucked a first-edition copy of "Caravans" by the late James A. Michener from my parents' bookshelves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.