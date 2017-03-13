Protected bike lanes in play for Canyon; Boulder Bandshell spared, for now
A pedestrian and bicyclists are pictured Wednesday along Canyon Boulevard near the Glen Huntington Bandshell in Boulder. Boulder transportation planners have refined the options for the upcoming redesign of Canyon Boulevard downtown, and are eyeing both protected and buffered bike lanes, realigned pedestrian ways and new landscaping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|33 min
|kauna
|51
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mon
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC