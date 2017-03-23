North Foothills Highway near Hygiene closed as police attempt to arrest man
A stretch of North Foothills Highway near Hygiene is closed as law enforcement attempt to arrest a man who had fled from police, according to officials The highway is closed from Hygiene Road to Colo. 66, according to a tweet from Boulder County sheriff's Division Chief Heidi Prentup.
