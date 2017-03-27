Misdemeanor charges filed against Lon...

Misdemeanor charges filed against Longmont man who threw scissors at officer

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Ryan Wayne Miller was formally charged Tuesday in custody at the Boulder County Jail with resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and criminal mischief. He was arrested Wednesday night in the 1200 block of Main Street, where two police had been dispatched after Miller's roommate reported he was wrecking his house.

