Matteo Schiro: Fracking is an energy ...

Matteo Schiro: Fracking is an energy solution that is effective today

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Energy is a fundamental need for everyday living, and the United States faces massive energy requirements nationwide. Much debate has arisen over fracking, the controversial use of hydraulic drilling into underground wells.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... 4 hr Texxy 22
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) 22 hr Derpiherp 3
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... Fri Non-state Actor 32
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... Mar 10 Faith Michigan 3
News Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16) Mar 10 Freedom 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mar 6 ice epidemic 12
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 4 Bettyhinks 712
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 279,506,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC