Man charged with punching Boulder cop in the face

A 27-year-old man was charged with assault after he reportedly punched a cop in the face and kicked another in the shin in downtown Boulder over the weekend. According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police Officer Matthew Smyth was parked on the corner of 14th and Spruce streets at about 1 a.m. Friday when he noticed a male, later identified as Granahan, yelling at his girlfriend.

