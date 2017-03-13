Lyons holding parenting class on topic of communication
The discussion is being held 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 21 at the library at Lyons Elementary School, 338 High St. There is no deadline for attending the presentation, but the town requests attendees who wish to have the provided free dinner and childcare RSVP by Wednesday at townoflyons.com/FormCenter/Parks-Recreation-8/Parent-Education-Presentation-Strengthen-68 .
