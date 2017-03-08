Louisville's Monarch High School on lockdown over apparent suspicious package
Monarch High School in Louisville has been placed on lockdown this morning, possibly in response to the discovery of a suspicious package. Police radio traffic indicated officers were investigating a suspicious package, and Boulder Valley School District spokesman Briggs Gamblin said that is also the preliminary report he received.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|1 hr
|Steve Eller
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|5 hr
|binaries
|1
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|15
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|84
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC