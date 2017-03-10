Looming crisis of the much decreased fresh-water supply to Egypt's Nile delta
IMAGE: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under construction on the Blue Nile in northern Ethiopia, near the Sudan border. This will be the largest hydroelectric power plant in Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|47 min
|Steve Eller
|48
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|14 hr
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mar 4
|Bettyhinks
|712
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC