Longmont's Main Street readying for r...

Longmont's Main Street readying for repaving work

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Dennis Walsh gets a scoop full of cashews at Simply Buld Market, 418 Main St., on Monday in downtown Longmont. A repaving project in downtown Longmont, which is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks, is scheduled to begin in May. It's a busy Monday afternoon on Longmont's Main Street despite gray clouds hanging overhead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case 2 hr Texxy 1
News Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen... 4 hr kauna 37
News The CNBC Republican Debate Was A Total Trainwreck (Oct '15) 5 hr AREYOUNGBLACKSLES... 20
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 17 hr Texxy 64
Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!! 22 hr Ban Boulder 2
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 22 hr Native 4 Life 13
News The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey: Get to Know the M... Mon Texxy 5
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,240 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC