Longmont's Main Street readying for repaving work
Dennis Walsh gets a scoop full of cashews at Simply Buld Market, 418 Main St., on Monday in downtown Longmont. A repaving project in downtown Longmont, which is expected to take 10 to 12 weeks, is scheduled to begin in May. It's a busy Monday afternoon on Longmont's Main Street despite gray clouds hanging overhead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New DNA tests planned in Jon Benet Case
|2 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|4 hr
|kauna
|37
|The CNBC Republican Debate Was A Total Trainwreck (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|AREYOUNGBLACKSLES...
|20
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|17 hr
|Texxy
|64
|Take Back Boulder stole my underwear!!!
|22 hr
|Ban Boulder
|2
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Native 4 Life
|13
|The Case Of: JonBenet Ramsey: Get to Know the M...
|Mon
|Texxy
|5
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC