Longmont power repairs outage early Sunday in Southmoor Park

Longmont Power & Communications spokesman Scott Rochat said in an email that at about 6:07 a.m., a mechanical connection for an overhead power line failed near Quail Road and South Main Street. The failure meant a power outage for the entire Southmoor Park area, but LPC crews were able to restore power to most customers in a little more than an hour and everyone's power was back on by 8:45 a.m., Rochat said.

