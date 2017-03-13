Longmont power repairs outage early S...

Longmont power repairs outage early Sunday in Southmoor Park

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Longmont Power & Communications spokesman Scott Rochat said in an email that at about 6:07 a.m., a mechanical connection for an overhead power line failed near Quail Road and South Main Street. The failure meant a power outage for the entire Southmoor Park area, but LPC crews were able to restore power to most customers in a little more than an hour and everyone's power was back on by 8:45 a.m., Rochat said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 35 min Jolamom 60
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 10 hr Jane 713
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... Mon detectress 23
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Sat Derpiherp 3
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... Mar 10 Faith Michigan 3
News Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16) Mar 10 Freedom 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mar 6 ice epidemic 12
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,547,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC