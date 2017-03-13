Longmont power repairs outage early Sunday in Southmoor Park
Longmont Power & Communications spokesman Scott Rochat said in an email that at about 6:07 a.m., a mechanical connection for an overhead power line failed near Quail Road and South Main Street. The failure meant a power outage for the entire Southmoor Park area, but LPC crews were able to restore power to most customers in a little more than an hour and everyone's power was back on by 8:45 a.m., Rochat said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br...
|35 min
|Jolamom
|60
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|Jane
|713
|3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I...
|Mon
|detectress
|23
|Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10)
|Sat
|Derpiherp
|3
|Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ...
|Mar 10
|Faith Michigan
|3
|Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16)
|Mar 10
|Freedom
|4
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Mar 6
|ice epidemic
|12
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC