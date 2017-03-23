Longmont Coffee with City Council set for Saturday

This month's opportunity for Longmont residents to engage in informal discussions of city topics with City Council members will be 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Longmont Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave. The furor over General Motors' deadly ignition switch has the potential to doom the car key, a technology drivers have been using for 65 years. Boulder is pretty good at producing rock bands, and by "rock," we mean the in-your-face, guitar-heavy, leather-clad variety - you know, the good kind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.