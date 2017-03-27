Longmont and Boulder County cone zone...

Longmont and Boulder County cone zones: Friday, March 31, 2017

13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Main Street: Lane shifts on the Main Street bridge over the St. Vrain River have been put into place. Travelers can expect additional delays as all four travel lanes were shifted to the east.

