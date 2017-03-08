Longmont and Boulder County cone zones: Friday, March 10, 2017
Main Street: Lane shifts on the Main Street bridge over the St. Vrain River have been put into place. Travelers can expect additional delays as all four travel lanes were shifted to the east.
