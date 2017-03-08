Local Author Spotlight: 'The Secret Adventures of Anonymouse'
Summary: Aimed at an elementary-school audience, the book tells the story of a tiny mouse with a big heart, and the transformative power of anonymous good deeds. Rekstad's goal in writing the book, co-authored with her daughter, Sophie Lynn, was to encourage children everywhere to commit more random acts of kindness.
