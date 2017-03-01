JonBenet Ramsey murder: Trailer for FILM on mystery child death will send chills down you
Her father John found her body in the basement of their family home in Boulder, Colorado, US, eight hours after reporting her missing. A ransom note was also found in the house and her cause of death was officially announced as "strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|sharon
|711
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Feb 26
|Buck Foulder
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Feb 26
|spytheweb
|16
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 24
|Boulder guy
|5
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Feb 15
|Steve Eller
|123
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Feb 12
|DedRed
|176
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC