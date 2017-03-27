Jim Martin: Beauty of Boulder Valley has been its undoing
I can answer that: Yes, the old Boulder is dead, with recent developments delivering the final blows. This is greatly distressing to me, someone that has lived here since 1961 and who has seen the unstoppable changes that surgically remove a city's charm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|18
|Documentary Trailer Round-Up: Beach Boys, The S...
|Wed
|Steve Eller
|2
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Texxy
|144
|JonBenet Ramsey grand jury dismissed after prob...
|Mar 28
|Texxy
|4
|DA Releases Info On JonBenet Ramsey Arrest (Aug '06)
|Mar 27
|Steve Eller
|3
|'No charges can be filed' in JonBenet case with...
|Mar 27
|Texxy
|2
|Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake
|Mar 26
|Texxy
|82
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC