James Galway headlines festival in Bo...

James Galway headlines festival in Boulder devoted to flute

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The flutist Sir James Galway will perform on Wednesday at CU's Macky Auditorium. What: Flutist Sir James Galway presents a recital with Lady Jeanne Galway and pianist Cathal Breslin, part of the CU Presents Artist Series Etc.: A full listing of events for the "Once a Flutist" festival Tuesday and Wednesday is at colorado.edu/music .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 2 min Steve Eller 57
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 5 min Non-state Actor 91
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 13 min jonnie B 141
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Mar 14 Jane 713
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... Mar 13 detectress 23
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar 11 Derpiherp 3
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... Mar 10 Faith Michigan 3
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,110 • Total comments across all topics: 279,601,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC