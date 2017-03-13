James Galway headlines festival in Boulder devoted to flute

The flutist Sir James Galway will perform on Wednesday at CU's Macky Auditorium. What: Flutist Sir James Galway presents a recital with Lady Jeanne Galway and pianist Cathal Breslin, part of the CU Presents Artist Series Etc.: A full listing of events for the "Once a Flutist" festival Tuesday and Wednesday is at colorado.edu/music .

