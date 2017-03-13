'It's a super cause'; St. Baldrick's Day raises money for childhood cancer research at CU Boulder
People of all ages quivered on Wednesday as electric razors skimmed their scalps and pruned every last hair - all for a great cause. St. Baldrick's Day was celebrated at the University of Colorado's fountain area at the University Memorial Center in Boulder with several brave participants willing to shave their heads to raise money to cure childhood cancer.
