'It's a super cause'; St. Baldrick's ...

'It's a super cause'; St. Baldrick's Day raises money for childhood cancer research at CU Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

People of all ages quivered on Wednesday as electric razors skimmed their scalps and pruned every last hair - all for a great cause. St. Baldrick's Day was celebrated at the University of Colorado's fountain area at the University Memorial Center in Boulder with several brave participants willing to shave their heads to raise money to cure childhood cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cops' disastrous JonBenet mistake 6 hr detectress 17
News CBS seeks dismissal of $750M defamation suit br... 8 hr Steve Eller 81
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Tue Jane 713
News 3 Big Ways 'The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey' Got I... Mar 13 detectress 23
Does Longmont Actually Have A Ghetto Side? (Feb '10) Mar 11 Derpiherp 3
News Equipping the Church to Reach the Muslim World ... Mar 10 Faith Michigan 3
News Feeling the heat, Boulder looks to bring ice cr... (Jul '16) Mar 10 Freedom 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Boulder County was issued at March 16 at 7:28AM MDT

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,512 • Total comments across all topics: 279,588,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC