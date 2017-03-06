International Women's Day march and rally planned for Boulder

Organizers plan to march and rally in downtown Boulder on Wednesday evening for International Women's Day and to show solidarity with the global Women's Strike movement. The march begins at the Glen Huntington Bandshell in Boulder's Central Park at 5 p.m., and marchers will walk to Shine Restaurant and Gathering Place at 2027 13th St. At 6 p.m. at Shine, Boulder Mayor Suzanne Jones, University of Colorado gender studies professor Lorraine Bayard de Volo and Boulder Valley Women's Health Center development director Lindsay Christopher will speak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.