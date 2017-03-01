Identity Project aims to help CU Boulder students learn about their ancestry, heritage
University of Colorado senior Garmai Matthew wants to make a documentary about African-American students at CU who learn more about themselves through their heritage. Matthew was born in Cleveland, but her parents emigrated to the United States from Liberia before she was born.
