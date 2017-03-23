Haunting new trailer for Netflix's Casting JonBenet reveals...

The unsolved murder of six-year-old child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey is the subject of a new Netflix documentary and it's been done in a VERY unusual way. Rather than a straight documentary or dramatisation of the events, Casting JonBenet examines the myth and impact of the youngster's mysterious death though auditioning local actors to play the parts of the Ramsey family and their neighbours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.