Haunting new trailer for Netflix's Casting JonBenet reveals...
The unsolved murder of six-year-old child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey is the subject of a new Netflix documentary and it's been done in a VERY unusual way. Rather than a straight documentary or dramatisation of the events, Casting JonBenet examines the myth and impact of the youngster's mysterious death though auditioning local actors to play the parts of the Ramsey family and their neighbours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|29 min
|Ban Boulder
|82
|Biggest police error over JonBenet revealed by ...
|30 min
|Texxy
|6
|Santa and the housekeeper: The forgotten JonBen...
|32 min
|detectress
|124
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|37 min
|Texxy
|21
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|42 min
|Ban Boulder
|15
|Netflix's New JonBenet Ramsey Documentary Is So...
|1 hr
|Texxy
|4
|Shock Ramsey weapon theory
|1 hr
|Texxy
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC